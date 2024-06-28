Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,216. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

