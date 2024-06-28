Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 20,691 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 391,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.