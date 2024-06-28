Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 20,691 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 9.4% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 391,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

