Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,468,435 shares traded.

Surface Transforms Stock Down 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

