Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.88

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.58 ($0.02). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,468,435 shares traded.
Surface Transforms Stock Down 14.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surface Transforms
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.