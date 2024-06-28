Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surmodics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Surmodics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Surmodics by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

