Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading Down 3.8%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Containerboard, and Renewable Energy.

