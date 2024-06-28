Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

