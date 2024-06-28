Taiko 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.90 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $130.40 million and approximately $30.90 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taiko has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,225,724 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 66,051,474.35009816 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.10766508 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $42,086,372.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.