Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.14 and last traded at $42.07. 110,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,660,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

