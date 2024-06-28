Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 11,546 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 35.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $203,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $549.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,365,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

