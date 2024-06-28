Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XJH. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XJH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. 20,760 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

