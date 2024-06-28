Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,697,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of -467.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

