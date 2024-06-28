Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.64. 132,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,286. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

