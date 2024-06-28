Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 133,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 680,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271,640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

