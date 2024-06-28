TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

