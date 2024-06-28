Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,289 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 775,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

