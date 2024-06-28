Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

Tectonic Financial stock remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. Tectonic Financial has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Tectonic Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

