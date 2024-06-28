Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $264.28

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 264.28 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.29). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 539,362 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 245.87. The firm has a market cap of £742.09 million, a P/E ratio of 893.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,448.28%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

