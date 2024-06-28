Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Terrace Energy Stock Up 21.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
