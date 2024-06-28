TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.57 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $102.25 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00046498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,233,918 coins and its circulating supply is 5,664,198,717 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

