Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,940,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,325,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. HSBC decreased their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.