Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 2.1%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.98 and last traded at $201.48. Approximately 33,664,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 94,832,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.42.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

The stock has a market cap of $628.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

