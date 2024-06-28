Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.91. 2,771,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,998. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.