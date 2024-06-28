Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.53. 8,858,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,100. The firm has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $175.16.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

