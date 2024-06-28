Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $748.80 million and $16.23 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,007,642,922 coins and its circulating supply is 987,080,972 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

