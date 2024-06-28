The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $334.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

