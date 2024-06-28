The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. GAP makes up 2.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of GAP worth $63,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GAP by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.66. 2,030,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.98.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

