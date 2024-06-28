The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 5,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

