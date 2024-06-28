The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $445.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,199. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

