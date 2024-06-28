The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,769,555 shares of company stock worth $100,335,332 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

