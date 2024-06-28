The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

New York Times has increased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

New York Times Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $50.31 on Friday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

