The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 33.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $297.00. 873,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.37. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

