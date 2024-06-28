The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $16,067,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. 3,040,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,034. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

