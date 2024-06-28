The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

