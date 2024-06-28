The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

