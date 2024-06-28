The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $102.01. 2,027,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,329,502. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

