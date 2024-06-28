Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $500.29 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00046601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,596,272,432 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

