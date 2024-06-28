THG (LON:THG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the stock.

THG stock opened at GBX 62.20 ($0.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £827.26 million, a PE ratio of -327.37, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.98. THG has a one year low of GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 110.25 ($1.40).

In related news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($253,710.52). In other THG news, insider Helen Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,975.64). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($253,710.52). 35.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

