Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. 1,114,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,321,544. The company has a market cap of $186.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

