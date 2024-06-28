Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,251,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 270,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,087. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

