Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,259 The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. 12,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,110. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

