Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $435.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.60. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

