Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.47.

McKesson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCK traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $588.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.21 and its 200-day moving average is $523.26. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

