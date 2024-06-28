Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $550.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

