Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 2.1%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 60,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,785,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.38.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

