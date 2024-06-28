Time Finance (LON:TIME) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.95

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.95 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.29 ($0.55), with a volume of 481127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.75 ($0.55).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.61. The stock has a market cap of £40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,093.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Asset Finance and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; secured business loans; and vehicle finance solutions, as well as commercial loans.

