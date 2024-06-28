Tlwm Has $35.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tlwm lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.8% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $269.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19. The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

