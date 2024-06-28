TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 548.2% in June

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 548.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, June 7th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 13.7 %

TOMZ stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 44,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.36. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Further Reading

