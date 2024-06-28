Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.49 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and $218.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00012416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,104.94 or 0.99971684 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,236,453 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,203,048.973322 with 2,459,649,189.92244 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.63317581 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $267,951,306.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

