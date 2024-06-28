Topline Capital Partners, Lp Acquires 22,469 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 36,559 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $345,848.14.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,100.00.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ISDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 1,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

