Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.46

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as high as C$21.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$20.64, with a volume of 200,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.75.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

